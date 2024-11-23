Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,029,000 after acquiring an additional 743,595 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 144.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 285,001 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 228.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,696,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.