Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 679,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.18 and a 200-day moving average of $275.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $197.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

