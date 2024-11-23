Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of AGNC Investment worth $15,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

