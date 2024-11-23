Swiss National Bank Has $17.17 Million Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $106.08 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

