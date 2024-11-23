Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 654,541 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 786,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $71.07 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $44.32 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,872,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,337 shares of company stock valued at $7,356,683. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.