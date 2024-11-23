Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $450.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.03.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.6 %

PANW opened at $383.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.39. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $260.09 and a twelve month high of $408.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 27.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 86 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

