Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. Kemper has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.