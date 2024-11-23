Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $286.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.40 and a 1 year high of $290.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.