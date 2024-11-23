Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $6.27 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,336.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,563. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413 over the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

