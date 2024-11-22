Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,260 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.