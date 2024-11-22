Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $321,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 28.4% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

