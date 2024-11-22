PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 63,926 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 63,926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
Shares of CMG opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
