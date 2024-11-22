Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,780,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

