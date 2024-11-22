Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $516,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centene were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $914,080,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Centene by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,113,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 636,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,707,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE CNC opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

