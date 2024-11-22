Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $10,256,000.
Shares of GEV stock opened at $340.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
