Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,135 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 50.9% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 15,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.