EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

