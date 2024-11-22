Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE O opened at $57.50 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 300.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Free Report

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

