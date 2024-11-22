Caprock Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $311,684,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Xylem by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $19,570,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

