Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $214.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.10 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

