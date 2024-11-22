MAI Capital Management Sells 6,134 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 608,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.