Swiss National Bank Has $19.01 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Eagle Materials worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 351,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 481.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 400.3% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This trade represents a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $309.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

