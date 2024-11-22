Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Shopify by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

