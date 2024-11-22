ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 267.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,732,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OKE opened at $116.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.