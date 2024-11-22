Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after buying an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Avantor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Avantor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 6,006,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,348,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,128,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 408,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

