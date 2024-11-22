Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,031 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

