Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $805,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FedEx were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

NYSE:FDX opened at $295.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

