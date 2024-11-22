Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,055,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,011,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,093,896 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

