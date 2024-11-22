MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,192 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $215.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

