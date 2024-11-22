Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

