Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.70 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

