ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,994,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 104.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $670.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.74. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

