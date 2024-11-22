Swiss National Bank Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 396.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $24,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

