Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,202 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 28.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $65.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

