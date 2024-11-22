Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 646 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $367.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.67 and its 200 day moving average is $306.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.40.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

