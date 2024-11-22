Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $659,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boeing were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

