13,160 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

