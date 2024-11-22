Caprock Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

