Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 24.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 39,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $115.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.43.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

