Barclays Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $130.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

