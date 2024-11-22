Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after buying an additional 1,834,347 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after purchasing an additional 647,096 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 854.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $224.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.05 and a 200-day moving average of $178.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.