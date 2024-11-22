Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of TKO Group worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $136.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.93 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $137.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

