Swiss National Bank Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 608,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 94,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Service Co. International by 8.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

