Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $133,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

WELL opened at $137.96 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.