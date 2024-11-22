Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4,894.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $38,985,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOL opened at $152.70 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,673 shares of company stock worth $19,684,387. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

