Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.93 and a 52 week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

