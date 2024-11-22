Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.19 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.