Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 186,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $57.63 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

