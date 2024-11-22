Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stake Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KD opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

