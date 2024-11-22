Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 511 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

